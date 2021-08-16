Temporary suspension of kerbside glass collections in Luton
Luton Borough Council is temporarily stopping the kerbside glass collection to prioritise the collection of black waste bins, green recycling bins and garden waste while they are short staffed.
Luton, like all councils across the country, has faced challenges with bin collections during the pandemic and they have worked extremely hard to keep all bin collections going throughout this period.
Unfortunately at the moment the council is experiencing further disruption to the service due to a severe impact on current staffing levels due to vacancies and unplanned absences.
The council has made the decision to prioritise the collection of black waste bins, green recycling bins and garden waste during this period that they are short staffed.
Unfortunately, this means they will be temporarily stopping the discretionary kerbside glass collection service until the middle of September when we expect the staffing issue to be resolved.
Residents are advised to use their local bottle banks or the council's tidy tips on Progress Way or Eaton Green Road to dispose of their glass during this period.
Luton Borough Council is working to address the vacancies issue, which is not just a local problem but due to a national shortage of HGV drivers, and are running a recruitment campaign to fill these positions.