Mark Wood had thought he wouldn’t be able to go to see Luton Town play in Wembley Stadium on Saturday (May 27) for the play-off final.

The 45-year-old from Marsh Farm has terminal bowel and liver cancer and wanted to go with his wife and son to see his beloved team play in their most important game ever. As his wife, Claire Corrigan, said: “It's literally his last chance to go.”

Like thousands of fans, Mark was left disappointed after having no luck getting tickets on the official website.

So in a last-ditch effort to help make his dreams come true, a family member took to social media pleading for someone to sell tickets for the match at Wembley.

Claire explained: “We weren't even expecting to be able to get tickets. Then when we found out that we could get some face value, we were just grateful to be able to get to go and experience it.”

Sam Moulding, from Offley, had offered Mark three tickets, and told his family about the fan’s heartbreaking story of not being go for his final opportunity to experience Wembley.

But when Sam’s mum, Mandy heard about Mark, she decided to go one step further and give him three spaces in a corporate box – for an unforgettable all-expenses paid day.

Mandy said: “We live in a world full of doom and gloom, so if you can do something nice, why not?”

The family were overjoyed to say the least, especially after the difficult time they have been through with Mark’s health.

Claire said: “I just cannot put into words how thankful we are. It’s just so incredible, absolutely speechless.”

In tears, Mark told Luton News his faith in humanity has been restored. He said: “It's just so humbling. I don't even think I can get my head around it.

“I'm gonna have to pinch myself. It shows me that there are some good people on this earth.”