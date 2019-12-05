Tesco in Luton's The Mall to reopen next week after 6 month revamp

Tesco in Luton's The Mall is set to reopen next week following six months of closure.

The store will officially reopen on Friday, December 13, with all new fixtures and fittings.

New features in the store will include an expanded ready-to-go lunchtime options for convenience, as well as a new Costa coffee machine. The revamped store will also have an added number of self-service machines.

Representatives at the reopening ceremony will include local community groups such Open House Lounge and Tokko Youth Space, with Tesco donating £250 to each group to support them at Christmas time.

Clinton Winn, store Manager at Luton Metro, said: “We’re delighted to be reopening our Luton Metro and my team and I look forward to welcoming back customers.

"We’re honoured to celebrate the occasion with a £500 donation shared by our two charity partners, Open House Lounge and Tokko Youth Space, who joined me in cutting the ribbon to officially reopen the store. Please pop in and say hello to the team."