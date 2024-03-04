Thameslink hopes mini nature hotels could be the bee’s knees at Harlington station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There’s been a hive of activity at Harlington railway station where wildlife experts have installed new homes for nature – said to be the bee’s knees for a wide variety of animals.

The Bee Friendly Trust has built little bee hotels for solitary insects and bird boxes at Harlington station, along with five others. Small shelters filled with timber and wood have also been added to give small animals and bugs a place to live.

Eloise Rowan, Govia Thameslink Railway environment specialist, said: “As part of our station improvement programme, we’ve completed more than 100 landscaping and rewilding projects in recent years and have installed 28 nature homes at stations.”

A bird box and bee hotel at Harlington