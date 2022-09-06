Thameslink worker was Luton lifesaver as he recalls scary incident on the tracks in the line of duty

A Thameslink worker became a Luton lifesaver as he recalls a scary incident on the tracks in the line of duty ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day.

Amir Aziz is an area supervisor for Thameslink in Luton and knows all too well about the risks you can be faced with on the railway, having worked in the industry for over 10 years.

He is sharing his story to raise awareness ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day.

Amir Aziz

Amir has lifted the lid on a harrowing incident one evening which thankfully had a happy ending thanks to his understanding and calm intervention.

The Luton worker was able to prevent a potential suicide as he talked a distressed man, who was worried about his sick father, off the tracks.

“My confidence in approaching and dealing with vulnerable people has definitely improved over the years,” Amir said.

“It can be quite a daunting experience, but I’ve learned to trust my instinct.

“Earlier this year, I was working a night shift at the station and noticed someone shouting whilst talking on the phone. I put it down to an argument and thought it would stop soon, so I didn’t approach in that moment. However, the shouting escalated and the language became quite offensive so I went over to the man.

“I asked calmly if he was okay and whether he needed any help getting on the train. He didn’t want to engage with me at all and started swearing in my face. Before I knew it, he was sat down on the platform dangling his legs over the edge. With young people watching on the other side of the station, I knew I had to diffuse the situation somehow.

“I called the signaller to put a caution on the line so that approaching trains were aware of what was happening. By this time, the individual had made their way onto the tracks. I remained focus and kept talking to him to try and find out what was wrong, he started crying and told me his father was in hospital.

“I said I know how that must feel and told him I had been through something similar – I wanted us to have a mutual understanding so that we could be on the same level. After a short while, he let me take his hand and I was able to get him to a safe space. I kept talking and reassuring him until the British Transport Police were on the scene and could take over.

“This all happened within the space of 20 minutes. Although I had put a block on the line, it doesn’t stop the adrenaline going, especially as I was dealing with the situation on my own and at night.