Thank you for the music as Stopsley Singing Cafe and Tent Project celebrates 10 years in Luton

The sound of song rang loudly in the Greenhouse rafters as those gathered there celebrated 10 years of not only the Stopsley Singing Cafe but also that of the whole Tent Project.

The celebration saw around 70 people from the Singing Café, the Afternoon Social Club and the local community join together to mark the tenth anniversary of the Stopsley Tent Project - food, laughter and of course music, was the order of the day.

Every Thursday morning, people living with dementia and their carers meet at the Greenhouse, in St Thomas' Road, for the Singing Cafe, where they enjoy a safe haven to chat and relax with the support of a wonderful team of volunteers who provide music and freshly baked cakes.

The tenth anniversary of the Stopsley Tent Project

It is a well-known fact the power of music, especially singing, helps to unlock memories and is a key feature of dementia care. Singing sessions, led by John Peace on guitar and Linda

Gilder on keyboard, are an essential ingredient of the Stopsley Tent Singing Cafe which always ends with a version of Abba’s ‘Thank You for the Music'.

Many times a familiar lyric of a song can be recalled by someone who has dementia and sometimes its much clearer than their everyday conversation.

A spokesman said: "This never fails to bring joy to their carer, whether it’s their husband, wife, mum or dad, and for the Singing Cafe staff who shared that same moment there is no better reward than to see the skip in the step and smiles it brings to the carer.

"To the Singing Cafe, the welfare of the carers is equally as important. Dancing is also an enthusiastic part of the fun of the morning. Of course, the Macarena is afforded due reverence while the Line Dance is always perfectly executed, however a Scottish Reel has been known to unravel at times leading to much hilarity."

This weekly event is followed by an afternoon social club where lonely and isolated people of all ages are welcome to meet participate in quizzes; listen to specialised speakers; play board games, go on theatre and garden centre outings as well as general chit-chat whilst enjoying cake and a ‘cuppa’.

The Stopsley Tent Project is a community focus project and was the idea of Jane Butler and her like-minded friends. Jane had been caring for her late husband with dementia and at the time the council's day centre was re-categorised and she realised there was a need for a place to go where people could make friends over refreshments and share interests.

Through Jane’s vision a series of meetings were set up which were supported by local churches, Luton Council, Age Concern, Voluntary Action Luton and the local community. From these meetings the Tent Project was born and a steering group formed.

Jane said: “My vision, all those years ago, was to create a place where people could make friends over a cuppa and share interests; the Stopsley Tent Project does just that and more."

> The Stopsley Tent Project is held in the Greenhouse, 16-22 St Thomas’ Road every Thursday. The Singing Cafe, specifically to help those living with dementia is held in the morning from 10am-11.30am. The Afternoon Social meeting is from 1-3pm. There is no entry fee, but donations are welcomed. For more information call 01582 401480 / 07908759004.