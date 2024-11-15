“That’s made my entire year, that’s incredible”: Luton’s Myles Smith named as BBC Introducing Artist of the Year

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 15th Nov 2024, 11:18 GMT
Luton-born singer Myles Smith is making his mark on the music industry, and has won the BBC Introducing Artist of the Year Award for 2024.

Myles is best known for his smash hit, Stargazing, and has been recognised for blending his unique style of storytelling with folk tones and catchy pop hooks.

He has also achieved a monumental milestone – hitting one billion streams worldwide.

When Myles found out he had won the award, he said: “That’s made my entire year, that’s incredible. I literally cannot believe I’m BBC Introducing Artist of the Year.

Myles at the Big Weekend in Luton. Picture: BBC
Myles at the Big Weekend in Luton. Picture: BBC

“It means so much to me to be awarded this award. All of the hard work and all of the sacrifices feel so worth it.”

The 26-year-old was presented with the award by Dean Jackson and Kerrie Cosh from BBC Introducing.

When he moved back to Luton, he uploaded his track “Solo”, a song that catapulted him into the spotlight and was one of his first breakout hits.

In May, Myles played at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Luton, performing in front of thousands of fans.

Head of BBC Introducing Kelly Betts said: “It’s been an amazing year for Myles, but not everyone may realise how hard he has been working to get here.

"It’s been a joy to watch Myles develop and is an absolute pleasure to call him the BBC Introducing Artist of the Year 2024.”

Next year, Myles is headlining his own UK and European tour before joining Ed Sheeran on his upcoming tour, supporting one of the biggest names in music.

Related topics:BBCLutonStargazing

