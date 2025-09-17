The 10 best places to live in Bedfordshire - according to Muddy Stilettos

It asked its readers to vote for the best places to call home in 2025 – whittling down the results from a hand-picked selection of towns, villages and cities with a reader vote.
And in Bedfordshire, Ampthill was top of the pops.
Voting took place between August 11and, and readers were given one vote each.
Hero Brown, founder and editor-in-chief of Muddy Stilettos said: “When people move home, they’re searching for more than just a house, they want to find a new lifestyle that works for them. Our exclusive Reader Vote gives them a fresh perspective that can make their search easier.
"It’s hard to be confident on whether a location is the right place for you, but we’ve built our reputation on having first-hand knowledge on the in-the-know places to live and places to go. This Reader Vote gives a truly independent view on the towns and villages with the most popular postcodes, schools, restaurants and amenities.”
So let’s have a look at which places made the top 10 list.
1. Ampthill
Ampthill was described as an "absolutely charming" market town with plenty of stylish eateries and stores - not to mention Ampthill Great Park. It was also praised for its lively community. The average price for a house here is £430,200. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS / Getty Images
2. Woburn
Perhaps most famous for the abbey or safari park, this pretty village has also featured in The Sunday Times' Best Places to Live list. Muddy Stilettos praised its high-end shops, pubs, and restaurants plus its "upmarket, yet local feel". The average property price is £510,000. Photo: Heritage Images
3. Leighton Buzzard
Leighton Buzzard took the number three spot - with mention of its "canal-side location and proximity to both pretty country villages and the buzzing hub of Milton Keynes". Average house prices here start at around £355,000. Photo: Jane Russell
4. Biggleswade
Biggleswade won praise as an "attractive yet affordable commuter town with a local feel and space to explore" - and was tipped as a "lovely spot to bring up a family." Average house price - £350,000. Photo: National World