The 12 Luton businesses handed MP's Small Business Awards 2023 - from hair salons to gyms

The MP started the awards back in 2021 to encourage people to celebrate independent businesses

A dozen Luton businesses were surprised at the weekend when Luton South MP Rachel Hopkins took to the town’s streets to present them with a small business award.

Back in 2021 Rachel launched the awards to encourage people to celebrate their favourite businesses following the pandemic. Nearly 500 people nominated over 50 small businesses, and the one with the most votes in each ward was given the title.

And on Small Business Saturday, December 2, she visited the the 2023 winners to hand over a certificate.

Rachel Hopkins MP said: “I want to congratulate this year’s winning small businesses and all those nominated. I am proud to support small businesses with my Luton South Small Business Awards, I enjoyed visiting each of this year’s winners and speaking to them about their business and how they serve our community.

“Small businesses are not just the lifeblood of our communities but essential to our local economy. They are central to creating good jobs, growth and opportunities. I’m proud to champion Luton South’s small businesses as their Member of Parliament.”

The winning companies spanned several sectors, from hair salons to gyms. Here are the winners for each ward:

1 . Small Business Awards 2023 High Town winner - Lemon Crispy Chicken Photo: Rachel Hopkins MP Photo Sales

2 . Small Business Awards 2023 Farley winner - Tantu the Hairdressers Photo: Rachel Hopkins MP Photo Sales

3 . Small Business Awards 2023 Vauxhall winner - Cakylicious Photo: Rachel Hopkins MP Photo Sales