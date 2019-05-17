The 15 most popular takeaway orders in Luton revealed

Since its launch in the town a plethora of restaurants have signed up to Deliveroo, creating plenty of jobs too. Deliveroo works with local businesses in Luton many of which are independent restaurants, creating new revenue streams for homegrown culinary talent. Now Deliveroo has revealed the 15 most popular takeaway orders in the town.

1. 2 Hot Wings From KFC

2. A Side of Creams' Soft Vanilla Ice Cream From Creams Cafe

3. Pollo Pesto From PizzaExpress

4. Stir-Fried Chicken with Noodles From Man Ho

