The 20 Luton businesses with a 0 or 1 star food hygiene rating
All ratings were current as of August 19, 2022
Food hygiene standards in Luton have declined, according to a report to the borough council’s overview and scrutiny board.
The report stated that economic stresses are impacting businesses and affecting staffing levels, cleaning, structural maintenance and pest control, said the report.
It claimed: “Luton’s growing population has seen an increase in the number of food businesses, which is putting pressure on the town’s regulatory services.
“Resource levels, particularly over food standards and food hygiene delivery, need to be reviewed so they can be met effectively.”
And Commercial regulatory manager Liz Bailey said: “On a day-today basis, we’re dealing with poor performers, closures, pests and continuing poor compliance. We need time and experience to deal with those scenarios to make sure the public are kept safe.”
Here are all the businesses in Luton that currently have a rating of 0 or 1 according to the Food Standards Agency.
NB. Tastee Treats on Dunstable Road is currently showing a rating of 1 on the FSA’s website, but has been recently reinspected with the results due to be updated soon. For this reason it has not been included in this list.