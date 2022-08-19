The 20 Luton businesses with a 0 or 1 star food hygiene rating

Food hygiene standards in Luton have declined, according to a report to the borough council’s overview and scrutiny board.

The report stated that economic stresses are impacting businesses and affecting staffing levels, cleaning, structural maintenance and pest control, said the report.

It claimed: “Luton’s growing population has seen an increase in the number of food businesses, which is putting pressure on the town’s regulatory services.

“Resource levels, particularly over food standards and food hygiene delivery, need to be reviewed so they can be met effectively.”

And Commercial regulatory manager Liz Bailey said: “On a day-today basis, we’re dealing with poor performers, closures, pests and continuing poor compliance. We need time and experience to deal with those scenarios to make sure the public are kept safe.”

Here are all the businesses in Luton that currently have a rating of 0 or 1 according to the Food Standards Agency.

NB. Tastee Treats on Dunstable Road is currently showing a rating of 1 on the FSA’s website, but has been recently reinspected with the results due to be updated soon. For this reason it has not been included in this list.

1 . Clifton Foods Clifton Foods on Dallow Road was given a rating of 0 on February 14, 2022. The inspector found improvement was necessary for hygienic food handling; major improvement necessary for the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building; and major improvement necessary in the management of food safety. Photo: Google Maps

2 . Coffee Pot Coffee Pot on Dunstable Road was given a rating of 0 on July 12, 2022. The inspector found improvement was necessary for hygienic food handling; major improvement necessary for the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building; and major improvement necessary in the management of food safety. Photo: Google Maps

3 . Karams Pizza Inn Karams Pizza Inn on Manchester Street was given a rating of 0 on February 17, 2022. The inspector found major improvement was necessary for hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, and the management of food safety. Photo: Google Maps

4 . South Bedfordshire Golf Club South Bedfordshire Golf Club on Warden Hill Road was given a rating of 1 on March 16, 2022. The inspector found improvement was necessary for hygienic food handling and major improvement necessary for the management of food safety. However it found the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building to be good. Photo: Google Maps