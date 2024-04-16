The Big Tour - 24 in 24: roaring into a town near you

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The riders, Wayne Clarke, from Aberdeen Airport, Richard Fell, Shaun Bellairs-Wray and Harvey McVicar, from Swanwick Area Control Centre, all have experience of long distance touring, and have set about this challenge for a very special reason.

The Big Tour is about raising funds and awareness of two charities: Aerobility and Prostate Cancer UK. Aerobility is a charity which offers disabled people the opportunity to fly an aeroplane, supporting as many terminally ill and disabled people as possible every year.

Prostate Cancer UK is a charity of great personal significance to the team, as an ex-staff member from Aberdeen control tower passed away in May 2023 from the disease having been diagnosed in 2021. The challenge aims to increase knowledge of the condition, and encourage males to have a PSA check.

The team prepare to start their challenge

The team will be travelling on motorbikes kindly supplied by Triumph UK through contact with the 007 Stunt Team. Many other companies and teams have provided support or sponsorship including Bristow Helicopters, the National Motorcycling Museum and Brittany Ferries to name only a few.

The itinerary sees the team making several stops each day to meet their target:

14/04 - Aberdeen Airport, Glasgow Airport, Prestwick Centre

15/04 - Belfast City Airport, Belfast International Airport

16/04 - RAF Woodvale, Manchester Airport, RAF Barkston Heath

17/04 - Wattisham Airfield, Stansted Airport, Luton Airport

18/04 - Gatwick Airport, Heathrow Airport, Farnborough Airport

19/04 - Cardiff Airport, RAF St Athan, Aberporth

20/04 - Bristol Airport, Southampton Airport, Swanwick Centre, London City Remote Tower

23-28/04 - Gibraltar

30/04 - Netheravon, Middle Wallop, Whiteley Centre, Western Radar