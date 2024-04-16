The Big Tour - 24 in 24: roaring into a town near you
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The riders, Wayne Clarke, from Aberdeen Airport, Richard Fell, Shaun Bellairs-Wray and Harvey McVicar, from Swanwick Area Control Centre, all have experience of long distance touring, and have set about this challenge for a very special reason.
The Big Tour is about raising funds and awareness of two charities: Aerobility and Prostate Cancer UK. Aerobility is a charity which offers disabled people the opportunity to fly an aeroplane, supporting as many terminally ill and disabled people as possible every year.
Prostate Cancer UK is a charity of great personal significance to the team, as an ex-staff member from Aberdeen control tower passed away in May 2023 from the disease having been diagnosed in 2021. The challenge aims to increase knowledge of the condition, and encourage males to have a PSA check.
The team will be travelling on motorbikes kindly supplied by Triumph UK through contact with the 007 Stunt Team. Many other companies and teams have provided support or sponsorship including Bristow Helicopters, the National Motorcycling Museum and Brittany Ferries to name only a few.
The itinerary sees the team making several stops each day to meet their target:
- 14/04 - Aberdeen Airport, Glasgow Airport, Prestwick Centre
- 15/04 - Belfast City Airport, Belfast International Airport
- 16/04 - RAF Woodvale, Manchester Airport, RAF Barkston Heath
- 17/04 - Wattisham Airfield, Stansted Airport, Luton Airport
- 18/04 - Gatwick Airport, Heathrow Airport, Farnborough Airport
- 19/04 - Cardiff Airport, RAF St Athan, Aberporth
- 20/04 - Bristol Airport, Southampton Airport, Swanwick Centre, London City Remote Tower
- 23-28/04 - Gibraltar
- 30/04 - Netheravon, Middle Wallop, Whiteley Centre, Western Radar
After the final day of riding on 30 April, the team will be holding a tree planting event and investing in carbon capturing to offset their emissions and complete the challenge.
You can follow the team's journey via the '24in24' website or by following them on Instagram or Facebook. You can also donate to Aerobility or Prostate Cancer UK.