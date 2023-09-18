Happy faces smiling through the rain at last year's RunFest

It’s just one month to go until the 10th anniversary of Luton’s legendary RunFest on October 15.

It offers everyone a chance to take part in one of three races – a half marathon, 10k or 5k.

The event attracts runners from all over Europe and is an opportunity to showcase all that Luton has to offer – including the amazing grounds of Luton Hoo for those signed up for the half marathon.

And even if running isn’t your thing, you can still be actively involved as a volunteer – each year hundreds of amazing people generously give their time to ensure a fun and safe race for all.

There are lots of volunteering opportunities from marshalling through to assisting runners at the finish line.

All three races will start and finish in St George’s Square. First to set off at 8.45am will be those taking part in the 5k event , followed five minutes later by the 10k entrants.

Last to leave at 9am will be the half marathon stalwarts – their route will take them through the stunning grounds of Luton Hoo with its magnificent Mansion House and breath-taking grounds designed by Capability Brown.

Two happy runners smile for the camera after completing last year's RunFest. This year is the 10th anniversary of the event that attracts entrants from all over Europe.

A LoveLuton spokesperson said: “All courses are on road. Some parts are hilly, making the course challenging at times – but they’re evenly spread out. The fact that they’re traffic free makes for a wonderful experience and the atmosphere on the day is incredible. It’s a great opportunity for those raising money for charities or looking to take on a new challenge.”

All runners will have a maximum of three hours to finish.

A fully qualified and experienced convoy will follow the race and will lift the road closures as soon as it is safe to do so, allowing traffic to flow as normal. All will be lifted by no later than 12:30pm.

LoveLuton chair Linsey Sweet said: “We are absolutely delighted to have reached this milestone. This is a truly unique event for Luton, running through the heart of the borough and finishing by the iconic Town Hall. The event has seen year on year growth and inspires people to take up running and other sports.”