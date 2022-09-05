The Highwayman Hotel in Dunstable has reopened after stunning refurbishment

All 50 rooms at The Highwayman have been refurbished to make them brighter and more stylish. New 42inch TV screens have been added, along with new furniture and modern touches such as USB charging points in the rooms.

In addition, all rooms will benefit from brand new comfortable Hypnos® beds offering guests a great night’s sleep. The bathrooms have also been transformed, with new baths and showers fitted.

Located in the heart of Dunstable, the Highwayman is a popular choice for families, and conveniently close to nearby transport links such as Luton airport and train station.

The Highwayman, in London Road, Dunstable, has re-opened after a major refit

Guests booking directly via the Greene King Inns webpage and using code FRIENDS10, will qualify for 10% discount and a further 20% off food in the attached Hungry Horse pub along with their booking confirmation.

Chantelle Game, general manager of The Highwayman said: “We’re so excited to welcome guests back to The Highwayman to enjoy our incredible new rooms. The site has been totally transformed and I know regulars and new guests will be impressed by the improved facilities.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re on a family staycation, work trip or if you’re giving solo travel a go, we’ve got something for everyone.”