The Luton company with an office made entirely from recycled cardboard wins Green Apple Award

A Luton-based organisation that boasts fuel efficient vehicles and an office made entirely from recycled cardboard has been recognised by the Green Association.

Cawleys lifted the bronze Green Apple Award at a prestigious ceremony at London's Horse Guards Hotel.

The company provides waste management services across England from the smallest local start-ups to giant corporates like Canary Wharf.

Cawley customer services director Anna Cawley with the prestigious bronze Green Apple Award

Its outstanding materials recycling facility ensures maximum sorting and segregating of all types of waste.

Other initiatives that contributed to the award include its partnership with Vegware for compostable packaging recycling, a nation-wide coffee cup recycling scheme and one to convert coffee grounds into fuel logs.

Customer services director Anna Cawley said: "The Green Apple Award ceremony celebrated eco achievements not only by companies based here in the UK but also internationally.

"We are delighted that Cawleys has been recognised in this way and are determined to build further in the months and years ahead."