The Mall Luton has supported the Families United Network (FUN) charity by donating 80 chocolate Easter eggs.

The charity, which supports young people with additional needs and disabilities in the area, will give the eggs out ahead of the Easter weekend.

FUN thanked The Mall and the community for their donations. Sabba Parveen Shahid, youth and holiday club co-ordinator, said: “It will put a smile on each of our vulnerable young people’s faces and make such a difference. The Mall have been brilliant in promoting and helping us, and without their support we wouldn’t have been able to get this many eggs.”

Pictured: The donated chocolate eggs