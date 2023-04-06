The Mall donates Easter eggs to children with disabilities and additional needs in town
Gifts from the Easter Egg Drive will be given to young people in Luton
The Mall Luton has supported the Families United Network (FUN) charity by donating 80 chocolate Easter eggs.
The charity, which supports young people with additional needs and disabilities in the area, will give the eggs out ahead of the Easter weekend.
FUN thanked The Mall and the community for their donations. Sabba Parveen Shahid, youth and holiday club co-ordinator, said: “It will put a smile on each of our vulnerable young people’s faces and make such a difference. The Mall have been brilliant in promoting and helping us, and without their support we wouldn’t have been able to get this many eggs.”
Lavinia Douglass, marketing manager at The Mall Luton, said: “Thanks to the generosity of our wonderful customers and staff, a huge donation of 80 Easter eggs will be made to the attendees of their Easter holiday club. We hope they taste as delicious as they look.”