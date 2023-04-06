News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
54 minutes ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes
2 hours ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
2 hours ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
3 hours ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car
3 hours ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care

The Mall donates Easter eggs to children with disabilities and additional needs in town

Gifts from the Easter Egg Drive will be given to young people in Luton

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:29 BST- 1 min read

The Mall Luton has supported the Families United Network (FUN) charity by donating 80 chocolate Easter eggs.

The charity, which supports young people with additional needs and disabilities in the area, will give the eggs out ahead of the Easter weekend.

FUN thanked The Mall and the community for their donations. Sabba Parveen Shahid, youth and holiday club co-ordinator, said: “It will put a smile on each of our vulnerable young people’s faces and make such a difference. The Mall have been brilliant in promoting and helping us, and without their support we wouldn’t have been able to get this many eggs.”

Pictured: The donated chocolate eggsPictured: The donated chocolate eggs
Pictured: The donated chocolate eggs
Most Popular

Lavinia Douglass, marketing manager at The Mall Luton, said: “Thanks to the generosity of our wonderful customers and staff, a huge donation of 80 Easter eggs will be made to the attendees of their Easter holiday club. We hope they taste as delicious as they look.”