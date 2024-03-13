The Mall Luton joins forces with charity The Lewis Foundation to support cancer patients

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of The Mall Luton recently teamed up with The Lewis Foundation to walk across the iconic O2 Arena, to support cancer patients at Luton and Dunstable Hospital. This took place on World Cancer Day, 4th February 2024 with the aim to raise funds for the provision of free gift packs and support to adult cancer patients undergoing treatment in hospital.

The Lewis Foundation provides free gift packs and support to adult cancer patients at Luton & Dunstable Hospital and has been providing their services at this hospital since December 2019. The charity's work focuses on providing patients at all stages of diagnosis with a choice of gift for free. The wide selection available such as books, care packs and craft packs have been created to help pass the time, provide comfort and let people know they are not alone. The charity provides over 1200 gift packs a year to cancer patients in the Luton area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lorraine Lewis, CEO of The Lewis Foundation, expressed her appreciation for the support of The Mall Luton team and said: "We wanted to do something different to mark World Cancer Day this year and take on a challenge, which is why we asked people to join us in walking across the 02 arena. We were really delighted when members of The Mall Luton decided they wanted to join us to help give back to their local community. It is fantastic to have the continued support of the team who have been doing all they can to help us make someone's day a little bit brighter and let them know they are not alone whilst in hospital. It was a fantastic challenge, and they raised £2158, which will help to provide our gift packs at Luton & Dunstable Hospital for 6 months, which is incredible."

Team from the Mall Luton who climbed the 02 with the 02 instructor

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton commented: “We would like to thank all our sponsors for donating so generously to The Lewis Foundation. We had a wonderful day climbing the O2 Arena, which served as a poignant moment of reflection for those fighting their difficult battles on World Cancer Day. We look forward to seeing updates from the charity as they continue with their fantastic work, and hope that the gift packages we have sponsored will bring a little light and happiness to those in our local community. Thank you once again for all the support and words of encouragement.”

If you would like to learn more about The Lewis Foundation's work and how you can contribute to their mission of supporting cancer patients in the local Luton community, visit: www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk