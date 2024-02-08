The Mall Luton raises £2,000 for The Lewis Foundation on O2 climb

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Lewis Foundation sources, packages and hand delivers free gifts and support packs to adult cancer patients to let them know that they are not alone, and support them with any essentials they might need along with some well-deserved treats. They deliver on average 2,000 gifts to 17 hospitals in the Midlands, every month.

The Mall Luton are avid supporters of the charity, granting them a portion of their £2,022 monthly Community Chest fund as part of their 50th birthday celebrations in 2022, and continuing to highlight their fantastic work.

To support them on World Cancer Day, a team made up of members of The Mall’s Management (including Centre Director Roy Greening, Lavinia Douglass, Tracey Bateman, Abbie White, and their families and friends) took on the O2 Arena to raise awareness and support for the lives of those diagnosed with cancer. They were accompanied by the charity’s founders Lee and Lorraine Lewis, who set up the foundation in honour of Lee’s mother after she was hospitalised with cancer.

Despite the windy conditions, the team got their adrenaline pumping and tackled the steep gradient of the O2’s iconic dome, successfully making it to the top, before heading back down the even steeper gradient on the other side.

Whilst they initially set a bold target of fundraising £1,000, the team have already doubled it and are hoping to raise some more in the coming days. Each gift pack provided by The Lewis Foundation costs £3.60, meaning that 555 gift packs have already been funded thanks to the generosity of their sponsors.

Lorraine Lewis, Co-Founder of The Lewis Foundation, commented “We would like to express our thanks to The Mall Luton for fundraising such an amazing total for our charity. We see first hand the impact that gift donations can have on people going through cancer treatment - it shows people that they are not alone at a time that can feel very isolating indeed. The money will have a huge impact on so many lives, so thank you!”

