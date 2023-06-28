The Mall Luton wins silver prize at International CSR Excellence Awards for community impact

Luton BID Tidy

The Mall in Luton has received an award in recognition of its community projects – from tackling literacy to helping deliver an inclusive experience for all.

The shopping centre took home a silver award from the International CSR Excellence Awards held at the iconic St Paul’s Cathedral earlier this month.

As a hub, The Mall Luton has been able to deliver a range of initiatives to support residents. Last year, 47 charities were supported and over 600 hours of volunteering were undertaken by staff at The Mall. Twelve local organisations were supported via the Community Chest birthday fund alone, with over £10,000 donated to local charities and organisations.

Centre director, Roy Greening, said: “With the rising cost of living, we recognise this creates various challenges for families in our local area. Our work with local charities has allowed us to show our support where we can, to ease the struggles with food and school uniforms, amongst other things.”

Most recently, the centre marked the King’s Coronation with a matchmaking event, designed to pair up charities with volunteers. The King expressed a wish for his legacy to focus on community, and over 100 shoppers signed up with the 12 charities who participated in the centre event.

The Green Organisation’s awards were judged on the impact a business has on its community and The Mall Luton successfully demonstrated this through a wide variety of projects tackling literacy, poverty, offsetting emissions and delivering an inclusive experience for disabled customers and employees. This was achieved by working with local schools, Luton Foodbank, Level Trust and hosting the Luton Life podcast, which provides a platform for local organisations to talk about their latest initiatives and gain awareness of their work.

