Luton’s ‘original’ iconic pink flamingos could be returning to the town after a decades-long absence.

Luton Council has applied for planning permission to put the birds, last seen in the Mall Luton, in the new Hat Gardens being built on Silver Street.

It will be an installation of five suspended flamingos on the southern bank of the open Lea River, with associated feature lighting, spread equally along the river from east to west.

The flamingos at The Mall in Luton

In a heritage statement to go with the application the council said: “The proposed installation of the flamingos has a historic connection with the town, the design of the installation is minimalist with one steel pole projecting into the air allowing the flamingos to be suspended above the river.

“The Flamingos have a historical connection to the Mall [then known as the Arndale Centre] when first opened in the 70s. The proposed Flamingos which are to be installed are the original ones which have been restored to their original condition.”

Luton Council said the iconic symbol would bring back many memories from residents who used to visit the shopping mall as children, throwing coins into the fountain underneath the sculpture.

"The introduction of the flamingos to the new pocket park – Hat Gardens – will generate interest through the town encouraging residents to re-visit the town centre,” the report states.

Luton Council's plan for the fibreglass sculptures

"The Flamingos will be posited to create the effect that the flamingos are flying over the river.”

Lighting will be sequenced so that they will give the illusion that one single Flamingo is flying during the evening.

The shopping centre had already been open for more than three years when the flamingo fountain was installed in late 1975.

After the fountain was dismantled some flamingos were allowed to hang from the ceiling of the shopping centre, but they were later replaced with a mural on the walls of Central Square and Bute Square

Back in 2012 there was a Facebook campaign set up to demand their return, to no avail.

The application will now go before the town’s planning committee.