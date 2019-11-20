The Panama Hat Company moves to the heart of Luton's newly developed Hat District

Majesa Limited and The Panama Hat Company have moved to a newly restored hat factory at 'Hat House' in Luton.

The property in Guildford Street is part of a major development of three historic hat factories in the Hat District for creative, design, tech and digital businesses.

Jenny Froelich and Mavi Tzaig

The factory was built in the late 1880s and was originally occupied by a straw plait business in 1914, it has now been restored to boast its high ceilings, exposed brick and its original arched windows.

Since 2011 The Panama Hat Company has been manufacturing and selling high-quality elegant men’s and women’s Panamas. It trades through Majesa (its parent company) which has been specialising in Panamas for 34 years.

The founder Jenny Froehlich, who is from Ecuador herself, and her daughter Mavi Tzaig, use their knowledge, experience and passion for the Panama hat industry to provide the largest range of genuine Panama hats in the UK.

Mavi who is based in Harpenden, said: “We have been looking forward to moving into this beautifully restored hat factory and are delighted that we can grow our business here.

The Panama Hat Company

"We make our hats by hand and this location will offer the public a chance to buy a hat and see how it is made."

The Panama Hat Company has an online store, www.panamahats.co.uk, and is now selling hats to the public by appointment.