The sites used to film latest TV episodes of Worzel Gummidge include a Luton car park!

Eagle-eyed viewers of BBC One’s Worzel Gummidge on Tuesday and Wednesday may have noticed a few sites that would look familiar to Luton, Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard residents.

A working farm just outside Dunstable, Wardown Museum and Gallery, and Ivinghoe Beacon were just some of the areas used in the filming.

The series is set in Scatterbrook, and Valence End Farm in Eaton Bray was the scene for the fictional Scatterbrook Farm.

Local sites were used in the filming of Worzel Gummidge - Photo credit BBC

And Wardown Museum was used as the setting for when Worzel (Mackenzie Crook) pays a call on Aunt Sally (Vicki Pepperdine).

More unusually, the Tree of Tree, an ancient, magical tree that Worzel uses to send a message to the scarecrows of Albion, was filmed in a Luton car park!

And Worzel and the Green Man (Sir Michael Palin) sit down at the top of a hill for a heart-to-heart about what it means to be a scarecrow. This was filmed on Ivinghoe Beacon, part of the National Trust’s Ashridge Estate in Hertfordshire.