The Voice singer entertains the crowd at Luton Fashion Week

Luton Fashion Show brought a night of entertainment, fashion and shopping to Futures House on Saturday, October 12.

Elizabeth Haruna, from Stopsley, founder of Dreampw Events, organised the event to showcase a range of clothing from Luton, London and Milton Keynes designers, there was also a performance from Afro-Arabian singer/songwriter Kenza, who was on this year’s The Voice.

Luton Fashion Show

The Fashion Show was hosted by Adunni Model and Desziree Richardson and featured a performance by Under 14 Prem Dance Champion Chani Marie.

Elizabeth said: "It was a fantastic day and there was a huge audience participation and response.

"All the models were on time and it ran smoothly, everyone who came said they had a great time, which is the main thing.

"We had London star, Kenza, from The Voice who performed several numbers with Artist, Selah Blessed One, including a new single and Happy Birthday, to a guest in the audience Ezra who was 3 on Saturday.

Luton Fashion Show. Photo by Gatta Photo

"The catwalk featured five designers including a finale walk by Luton based Milliner, Ken Peirson & Son Hats, of Old Bedford Road, with models dressed in white. The ramp featured several Luton based models including a Reverend and grandmother.

"It was great to see the confidence and joy on the Luton based models faces, many of whom were walking for the first time!

"The event was well attended and proved to be an exciting evening of entertainment and fashion!"

For more information about Luton Fashion Show visit: www.facebook.com/lfshow19.

Luton Fashion Show. Photo by Gatta Photo