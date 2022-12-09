Meet Logan, the adorable therapy dog who will be visiting poorly patients at Luton and Dunstable hospital.

Accompanied by owner Julie, Logan will be visiting the hospital every Friday.

Julie said: “This is mine and Logan’s first opportunity with Therapy Dogs Nationwide (TDN) to put his therapy skills into practice. It’s a privilege to be able to work at the L&D as it’s my family’s local hospital, where we have benefited from their services over the years, so it’s lovely to be able to give something back.”

According to the L&D: “Interaction with pets helps promote an overall sense of wellbeing for patients, combating feelings of loneliness and stress through the affection they provide.” Logan has been trained to “provide companionship to individuals in public environments.”

The hospital hopes that the charming canine can help stroke patients. Staff will determine which patients would benefit from focused sessions with Logan to improve speech and mobility, which includes encouraging stroke victims to use their weaker side to pet or brush him.

Mhairi Emery, Volunteer Coordinator, said: "We are delighted that we have been able to take a step forward following the restrictions introduced during COVID and have therapy dogs back in our hospitals. It is so therapeutic for our patients, and also for our staff! We look forward to seeing Logan every week and hope to introduce further pet therapy sessions within other areas in the future."