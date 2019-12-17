These are the 10 best pubs in Luton according to TripAdvisor
Here is a list of the 10 best pubs in Luton, according to ratings on TripAdvisor.
Look out for how many customer reviews each pub received on TripAdvisor. Did your local make the list?
1. Frog & Rhubarb (4.5)
(739 reviews) - 30 Church Road Slip End, Luton LU1 4BJ England.
2. The Fox (4)
(115 reviews) - Darley Hall, Luton LU2 8PP England.
3. The Hansom Cab Pub (4)
(121 reviews) - Wigmore Lane, Luton LU2 8AB England.
4. The Sugar Loaf (5)
(23 reviews) - 98 New Town Street, Luton LU1 3ED England.
