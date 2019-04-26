These are the 14 things you should NEVER say to someone from Luton
Luton is home to a friendly bunch of locals, but there are a few turns of phrase that really grind our gears.
So if you are ever visiting our fair town, here are 14 questions and phrases that are best avoided.
1. I hope Watford win the FA Cup
If you aren't championing Luton F.C. then we don't want to hear about it.
2. Why is the airport called London Luton Airport?
Yes, it may have London in the name but it's really not that confusing. Everyone knows Heathrow is the big airport in the capital.
3. Are you from London?
Not everyone is from London. Some of us were born here.
4. Lets move to Dunstable
The four mile distance makes little difference. Luton is just as desirable as a place to live.
