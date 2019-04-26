If you are ever visiting Luton, here are 14 questions and phrases that are best avoided

These are the 14 things you should NEVER say to someone from Luton

Luton is home to a friendly bunch of locals, but there are a few turns of phrase that really grind our gears.

So if you are ever visiting our fair town, here are 14 questions and phrases that are best avoided.

If you aren't championing Luton F.C. then we don't want to hear about it.

1. I hope Watford win the FA Cup

Yes, it may have London in the name but it's really not that confusing. Everyone knows Heathrow is the big airport in the capital.

2. Why is the airport called London Luton Airport?

Not everyone is from London. Some of us were born here.

3. Are you from London?

The four mile distance makes little difference. Luton is just as desirable as a place to live.

4. Lets move to Dunstable

