“They deserve the support”: Two women skydiving in aid of Dunstable boxing gym

Two women from Dunstable are taking a leap out of a plane for a charity skydive to support a boxing gym close to their hearts.

Michelle Orchard, 36, and Chloe Beer, 18, will travel to Hinton in Northamptonshire to board the plane, and jump out of it this Sunday (July 13).

They are doing this to raise money for Ringcraft Boxing Gym, a community boxing studio.

Michelle’s son, who has additional needs, has been encouraged to come out of his shell during his time with Liam and Tanya Conroy, owners of the gym.

She said: “They supported him with his confidence, and really got him quite active, because he was hiding in his bedroom a lot.”

The mum-of-two had “always wanted” to do a skydive and thought it was the perfect way to help the gym.

Michelle added: “I am so excited. I think there's a little bit of nerves there. My children are going to be there watching me, so I think that's what I'm most nervous about.”

For Chloe, the gym hasn’t just given her confidence, it’s given a job too.

The 18-year-old, who is studying catering, explained: “I started here because my mates said I should. Over time, I have built up that trust in Liam, and he's got me working in reception.”

“I'm definitely a lot more confident than I used to be, 100 per cent.”

The owners have been instrumental in Chloe’s personal development, as she said: “They are like second parents. They're there for you if you ever need it.”

Already, the pair have smashed their £1,000 goal, but would love to raise even more.

The money will go towards taking people out for sparring and boxing matches and buying new equipment for the gym.

Liam and Tanya said: “We’re so grateful to Chloe and Michelle for doing a skydive to support the gym – the money raised will help us continue making a difference for the young people in our community.”