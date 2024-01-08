Think before you dial 999 says Bedfordshire Police after getting more than 150k calls in one year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Please think twice before dialling 999 and make sure it’s a genuine emergency – that’s the message from Bedfordshire Police after a year of exceptional demand.

A staggering 150,000 calls were made to the force’s control room in 2023, reaching unprecedented levels in summer with more than 15,500 emergency calls in a single month.

Demand dropped in autumn and winter but remained high throughout the year, placing a strain on police resources.

Analysis shows 40 per cent did not require a police response, suggesting that a significant number of calls were for non-emergency or non-policing matters.

Bedfordshire Police’s Force Control Room Chief Inspector Corina House said: “Thanks to an increase in staffing levels, we have enhanced the service we are able to provide – nearly 90 per cent of 999 calls were answered in less than 10 seconds in November and December, a significant improvement compared to the beginning of summer.

“These positive trends also extended to our 101 service, with wait times in November and December being the lowest they had been all year.

“However, we are asking for the public’s help moving forward in making sure our emergency lines do not become overwhelmed. Call 999 only when there is a risk to life or safety, or a crime is in progress.”

All other cases should use the website’s online reporting tool and web chat service, or the 101 non-emergency line.