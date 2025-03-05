Thinking of getting hitched? Here are Luton's winners in online wedding awards

If you are tying the knot or thinking of popping the question anytime soon, getting the right venue, caterers or photographers can be a minefield.

Well fear not as a wedding planning platform is aiming to alleviate some of the stress with its Hitched Wedding Awards 2025.

Awarded to UK businesses who have been highly rated and recommended by couples, Hitched honours vendors for their professionalism, quality of work, flexibility and customer service.

Hitched.co.uk – part of The Knot Worldwide Inc – crowned its winners based on the number of positive reviews wedding businesses received from clients in 2024.

The Hitched Wedding Awards reward vendors who consistently go above and beyond for their clients recognising businesses for their dedication, passion, and commitment to making every customer’s experience unforgettable for all the right reasons.

With over 28,000 wedding businesses listed in the Hitched directory, the quality of service and level of customer care delivered by the winners is not to be underestimated. Many vendors within the wedding industry rely on trust and reputation to grow their businesses, which is why the Hitched Wedding Awards are won solely on customer reviews.

Wedding vendors have to collect a minimum of eight reviews with an average rating of 4.75/5 from January 1 - December 31 2024 to be in with a chance of winning.

So who scooped an award in Luton and Dunstable?

Wedding Music and DJS:

Beauty Hair and Make-up:

José Melo, Vice President of Sales EMEA, LATAM & India at The Knot Worldwide Inc said: “The award shows that this business and the service they provide is truly valued by past clients, and in this industry, that goes a long way.”