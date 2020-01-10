Luton secondary schools.

This is how every Luton state secondary school performed in their 'Progress 8' scores - according to Ofsted

A school's 'Progress 8' score is calculated by assessing how well pupils have progressed in eight subjects between Key Stage 2 and Key Stage 4.

The national average of this score is set at 0, meaning that if an individual school scores "+1", its students are, on average, achieving one grade higher in all eight subjects than similar pupils nationally.

1. Denbigh High School

2. Challney High School for Girls

3. Icknield High School

4. Challney High School for Boys

