Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The family of a Houghton Regis boy who is still recovering after a heart attack nearly a year ago are pleading for donations as they rebuild their lives.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrison Blanchflower was like any other little boy – always on the go, playing with his siblings and ready for his next adventure.

In March 2024, at the age of three, Harrison came down with slapped cheek syndrome but was generally in good spirits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his way home from nursery on March 5, he held mum Alex’s hand, and told her how much he loved her. But minutes after arriving home, the Blanchflowers’ lives were turned upside down when Harrison went into cardiac arrest.

Harrison with his parents in London. Picture: Cherie Ramscar

Alex said: "There was nothing wrong, and he walked in the door and collapsed within like 10 minutes of us being home. He went limp, and I called 999, and they told me to do CPR on him.”

Mum kept on with her compressions until the ambulance arrived. From there, the tot was taken to the Luton and Dunstable Hospital where doctors got his heart started again. Once he was stable and intubated, Harrison was moved to the Royal Brompton – a specialist heart centre in London.

Alex explained: “They whisked him in and they were working on Harrison and trying to get him stable because the drive made his heart rate unstable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On the night of the 7th, he went into a ventricular tachycardia storm, they couldn't get his heart rate.”

Harrison with his brother and sister. Picture: Cherie Ramscar

Harrison was hooked up to an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine (ECMO) that temporarily replaces the heart and lungs when they aren't working properly.

Alex said: “It basically saved his life. It shuts your whole body off and does it for you. We were told that with going on ECMO, there was a risk of stroke.

“We sat in this room for three hours and a doctor came in and said that there were two more medicines they could try for his heart. And if one of these didn’t work, then there was nothing else they could do. Thank God, one of them worked.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the next few weeks, Harrison battled pneumonia, and gut failure and while on the ECMO machine, he suffered a stroke.

His parents, Kyle and Alex, were told that due to his brain damage, Harrison would not be able to talk or walk.

Alex explained: “They said that his movements would be different. He wouldn't be able to talk. His balance would be off.

“The only things that weren't affected were Harrison's core memories, he would still know who we are with him, still know who his siblings are, and they were such a big part of his recovery as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was almost like a switch turned on in his head when he first saw his siblings, and he started smiling – things that we were told he'd never be able to do.”

Much to the surprise of doctors, Harrison improved enough to have his breathing tubes removed.

Alex said: “He’s proved loads of doctors wrong that he can do this on his own.”

But while Harrison was in London, being cared for in the Evelina Children's Hospital, the Blanchflowers were separated, and Alex was away from her two other children, Alana and George.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 27-year-old said: “This is the hardest thing I think we've ever had to do. Being away from my other two children literally breaks my heart every day. FaceTime just isn't enough, when you're so used to being around them every day.

“This is nearly a year in now, and I feel like they have gone from little babies all of a sudden to these big kids that have just grown up around me, and I miss them all the time.”

Despite more complications, Harrison was moved to a neurorehabilitation centre in Tadworth as part of a 12-week program and since being there has begun to eat food again.

Music has been a big part of Harrison’s road to recovery – with Venga Boys’ We're Going To Ibiza!’ a favourite of Harrison’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrison and his siblings would dance around their home to the ‘pizza song’ before his heart attack, and despite all he has been through, his face lights up when he hears the song.

Alex posted a video on TikTok showing how much this tune means to Harrison, which the Venga Boys saw.

Alex said: “They replied to us back saying that they wanted to send Harrison something. So they sent him a t-shirt, a signed vinyl, a little vinyl, a tote bag and a message. And we've now got that forever.”

For the family, getting Harrison home is their priority and making sure he has everything he needs to live happily with his siblings was the reason behind the fundraiser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His aunt, Cherie Ramscar, who set up the GoFundMe page, said: “You just want to fight harder for him because his core memories are there. You don't want him to be stuck inside his own head. So it's almost like a fight, just to give him as much back as possible.”

The money raised will go towards specialist mattresses, baby monitors with special heart sensors, comfy seating, and other added extras that Harrison desperately needs. So far, over £8,000 has been donated.

Through sharing his story, Alex also hopes to encourage more parents to learn CPR.

She said: “Throughout this whole thing when we talked to the doctors, they said that that initial CPR at home saved his life. We’re trying to raise awareness of how important CPR is because it completely came out of the blue, it was just so random.”

There will be a fundraising event at The Poynters Arms in Dunstable to raise money for Harrison on February 1.