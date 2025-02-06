"This is the news that no one wanted": MPs react to Stellantis' decision to close Luton Vauxhall factory

Luton and Dunstable’s MPs have criticised Stellantis over its decision to shut down production at 120-year-old factory in the town.

Stellantis confirmed that it would be moving all of its vehicle production to its Ellesmere Port site in Merseyside after announcing its plan for relocation in November.

After hearing the news, Sarah Owen, MP for Luton North blasted the Vauxhall owner, saying: “Their decision to dump our town, which has given Vauxhall many many profitable decades and built thousands of vehicles, is short sighted and callous.

“This is the news that no one wanted but sadly everyone was braced for since Stellantis announced it was ‘consulting’ on closure. We all worked in good faith to make Stellantis see sense.

Vauxhall Luton factory. Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images

“The government, the unions and the workers gave Stellantis every option to change their mind.”

She vowed to work with families and workers in her constituency who will be affected by the closure.

Similarly, Rachel Hopkins MP said: “I will continue to support the workforce and their families, working closely with Unite trade union representatives and Luton Council to secure the best possible support package for all those affected.”

The ‘devastated’ MP for Luton South and South Bedfordshire added: “The company’s ongoing refusal to meaningfully engage with Government, despite offers to support, has also been extremely disappointing.”

Around 1,100 people work at the plant site on Kimpton Road – with many of those living in Luton and Dunstable.

MP for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard Alex Mayer said: “Stellantis’ decision to proceed with the closure of the Luton plant is not a surprise but is deeply regrettable.

“It is disappointing that the company has repeatedly refused to engage meaningfully with ministers, despite offers of government support, or with Unite the Union – who represent workers at the plant.”

While a date has not been finalised for the closure, it will start to happen in ‘quarter two’ of this year (April, May and June). The manufacturer had previously blamed the Government's zero emission vehicle rules over its decision to shut down production in Luton.

Under the EV mandate, carmakers must meet legally-binding targets for the sale of electric vehicles.