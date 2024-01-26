News you can trust since 1891
This £1m home looks out over the Dunstable Downs - and is just down the road from a gliding club

Fancy a stroll along the beautiful Dunstable Downs?
By Natalie Cummings
Published 26th Jan 2024, 15:41 GMT

This spacious five-bedroom home on Tring Road overlooks a popular Dunstable landmark.

The property, which is located near the scenic Dunstable Downs, features a triple garage, a covered hot tub area, and a garden room – what’s not to love? There are also three separate reception rooms and lots of outdoor space for all of the family and friends.

For sports lovers and thrill-seekers, there is both a golf club and a gliding club nearby – perfect for a busy day out! This charming home is on the market with Harry Charles Estate Agents for £1,000,000 and the listing can also be viewed on Rightmove.

Let’s take a peek inside, shall we?

The front of the property has off-road parking. Picture: Harry Charles Estate Agents

1. Exterior

The front of the property has off-road parking. Picture: Harry Charles Estate Agents

The kitchen area which leads to the dining area

2. Kitchen

The kitchen area which leads to the dining area Photo: Harry Charles Estate Agents

The dining room has plenty of natural light

3. Dining room

The dining room has plenty of natural light Photo: Harry Charles Estate Agents

A homely lounge inside of the home

4. Lounge

A homely lounge inside of the home Photo: Harry Charles Estate Agents

