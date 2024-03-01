News you can trust since 1891
Register
BREAKING
An eco-friendly home on Clements End Road, StudhamAn eco-friendly home on Clements End Road, Studham
An eco-friendly home on Clements End Road, Studham

This £2.3 million modern eco house in Studham has beautiful open countryside views

This swanky property is a real gem!
By Natalie Cummings
Published 1st Mar 2024, 10:27 GMT

Take a look inside this futuristic eco-home in the open countryside – located just a 20-minute drive from Luton.

This five-bedroom property on Clements End Road, Studham, is a dream come true for people who want to make an environmental difference.

It comes with an electric vehicle charging point, a ground-source heat pump for ‘comfortable’ all-year heating, and a large solar panel installation to reduce energy costs and carbon footprints – perfect!

The stunningly modern home offers ‘the ultimate modern lifestyle’, and is on the market with Castles for £2.3 million. It comes with five bathrooms, a double garage with electric doors, a sweeping driveway, a log burner, and more.

Some might say the theme of this mega-property is ‘open’ – as it boasts a spacious open floorplan and even better, fabulous open views across the countryside.

Intrigued? Let’s take a peek inside.

The exterior of the property - which 'offers the ultimate modern lifestyle'

1. The home

The exterior of the property - which 'offers the ultimate modern lifestyle' Photo: Castles Estate Agents

Photo Sales
A spacious living and dining area with a 'trendy' log burner

2. Living and dining room

A spacious living and dining area with a 'trendy' log burner Photo: Castles Estate Agents

Photo Sales
This open-planned room has plenty of natural light

3. Living area

This open-planned room has plenty of natural light Photo: Castles Estate Agents

Photo Sales
The kitchen has an island and a mirrored splashback

4. Kitchen

The kitchen has an island and a mirrored splashback Photo: Castles Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Luton