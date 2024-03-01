Take a look inside this futuristic eco-home in the open countryside – located just a 20-minute drive from Luton.
This five-bedroom property on Clements End Road, Studham, is a dream come true for people who want to make an environmental difference.
It comes with an electric vehicle charging point, a ground-source heat pump for ‘comfortable’ all-year heating, and a large solar panel installation to reduce energy costs and carbon footprints – perfect!
The stunningly modern home offers ‘the ultimate modern lifestyle’, and is on the market with Castles for £2.3 million. It comes with five bathrooms, a double garage with electric doors, a sweeping driveway, a log burner, and more.
Some might say the theme of this mega-property is ‘open’ – as it boasts a spacious open floorplan and even better, fabulous open views across the countryside.
Intrigued? Let’s take a peek inside.