Take a look inside this futuristic eco-home in the open countryside – located just a 20-minute drive from Luton.

This five-bedroom property on Clements End Road, Studham, is a dream come true for people who want to make an environmental difference.

It comes with an electric vehicle charging point, a ground-source heat pump for ‘comfortable’ all-year heating, and a large solar panel installation to reduce energy costs and carbon footprints – perfect!

The stunningly modern home offers ‘the ultimate modern lifestyle’, and is on the market with Castles for £2.3 million. It comes with five bathrooms, a double garage with electric doors, a sweeping driveway, a log burner, and more.

Some might say the theme of this mega-property is ‘open’ – as it boasts a spacious open floorplan and even better, fabulous open views across the countryside.

Intrigued? Let’s take a peek inside.

