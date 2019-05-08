This ‘ugly’ dog is looking for a home - could you be her new owner?

Morissa is looking for her forever home, but has been unlucky so far

A Chinese crested dog called Morissa is searching for a new owner who can embrace her for her unusual looks.

The RSPCA are looking for a dog lover who will be able to give Morissa the care she needs.

Too ugly for a home?

A Chinese crested, Morissa has some unique and distinctive features.

As like all Chinese crested dogs, Morissa is hairless, apart from some white and grey tufts on her head and around her feet and tail.

She arrived at the RSPCA’s Danaher Animal Home, in Essex, in April after having been rescued from a multi-animal household.

Why hasn’t anyone adopted her?

Craig Horsler, senior supervisor at Danaher, is worried that one aspect is Morissa’s looks.

“They say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder - and we all think Morissa is absolutely gorgeous. But she is unusual looking and we’re worried that prospective owners consider her ugly and that is what could be putting them off of her.”

On top of some unusual looks, she also has a few health issues that prospective owners should be aware of.

Morissa is 13 years old, which is quite old for a Chinese crested dog, and is also partially blind.

The perfect home?

Ideally, Morissa would be looking for a nice, quiet home where her new owners can work on slowing building up her confidence.

Morissa has a lot of love to give a new family, with Craig saying, “She’s such a sweet, friendly little dog and she really deserves to find a loving home to enjoy her senior years.”

She knows commands like sit and is happy to be left alone for short periods of time. She may also be suitable for a home with children, or already with a friendly cat or dog.

Morissa enjoys getting fussed over and spends her days snoozing.

Can you give her a home?

If you think you could be the one that gives Morissa the perfect home, then you should check our her RSPCA profile.

Alternatively, you can contact Danaher Animal Home directly on 01206 860586