Festivities at the town’s popular 1Eid Festival begin next weekend and continue on June 22 and June 23.

This is the 13th year Luton will host an Eid Festival with lots of attractions for all the family including a grand fireworks display, petting zoo and fun fair.

Events begin with Eid prayers starting at 10am in Stockwood Park with further activities taking place at Wardown Park on June 16 and June 17 and continuing over the weekend of June 22 and June 23. The grand fireworks night on Popes Meadow on Eid Day (June16 ) will take place at 9.30pm.

The festival will feature a host of other events including a fun fair, urban beach, donkey rides, petting zoo, circus performers and workshops for the children, fire juggling, a variety of international hot and cold food and desserts, lots of stalls, henna face painting, arts and crafts and free activities for the children including inflatables and competitions.

A spokesperson said: “We expect thousands over the four days. It is a wonderful, welcoming, family-oriented event, free entry and open to the entire community. We look forward to welcoming people from the whole community to come and celebrate Eid in the park, regardless of faith and culture.

"1Eid is 100 per cent voluntary run, your donations is what has sustained us for over 17 years. This event is for the community by the community and we are proud the Muslim community has supported sustaining the revival of the Sunnah of Eid.”