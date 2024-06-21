Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton’s Lewsey Park was transformed this week as thousands of people celebrated Eid.

The festival on Sunday and Monday (June 16 and 17) was hosted by Inspire FM and was sponsored by Luton Rising. There were 50 discounted funfair rides, a mini-train, performances and food stalls from around the world.

The radio station’s ‘Every Child Smiles’ project, in partnership with schools and Luton Foodbank, made sure that disadvantaged families did not miss out on the celebrations with gifts and free ride tokens handed out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liz Stringer, Luton Foodbank’s chair, said she was grateful for the opportunity to help families. She explained: “We’re so happy to see so many children at the event enjoying themselves because of this project.”

Children on stage at the festival. Picture: Nakash Mahmood

Organiser Mohammed Tariq said: “It was wonderful to see our diverse communities come together to celebrate Eid. We’re grateful for our fantastic team of volunteers, our sponsors, and attendees for making this event a great success.”

While Paul Kehoe, chair of Luton Rising, added: “We are so pleased to have been able to do our bit to support the Eid Festival.

“We’re tremendously proud of the track record Luton Rising has achieved, creating success and capital investment in the fabric of the local communities, working to deliver thousands of new jobs and transforming the lives of tens of thousands of vulnerable people.

“Supporting the town’s main celebrations is one way we say thank you to everyone for their support of our airport.”