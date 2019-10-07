Thousands raised at Music24's musicathon in Luton

Music24 hosted a 24-hour music making marathon in Luton to celebrate five years of bringing people together.

About 50 people attended the event on Wednesday, September 25, at Mind BLMK's building in Dumfries Street, Luton, to help raise over £2,000 for the charity.

Music24's musicathon raised thousands for the charity

Music24 is a small charity, operating across Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire, it uses music therapy and music making to support people with dementia, learning disabilities, brain injury and mental health illnesses.

CEO, Teela Hughes, said: "The Musicathon went amazingly well!

"In total, approximately 50 people took part, raising an amazing £2372."

Over the past 5 years, Music24 have provided sessions to over 1400 people, and regularly support 300 people every week in 12 groups across 7 locations.

Sessions include music making sessions that the audience can get involved in, there will also be performances by some local talent.

For more information about Music24, visit: www.music24.org.uk.