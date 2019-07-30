Three cheers for Luton man Tom as he reaches his 100th birthday!

A Luton man was thrilled to receive a message from the Queen as he celebrated his 100th birthday earlier today.

Family and friends gathered at St John’s Methodist Church in Luton to help Tom Mower celebrate his special centenary where he was presented with a message from Her Majesty The Queen by Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Helen Nellis.

Tom Mower with Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Helen Nellis

Tom was born in Luton on 30th July 1919 and has lived and worked in Luton all his life. He married Betty in 1954 at Ceylon Baptist Church in Luton and they were married for almost 50 years. Tom and Betty had two children, John and Lis, who joined in the centenary celebrations.

After leaving the Royal Army Medical Corps following his service in England and India, Tom spent his working life working in his father’s shop and, when that closed, he went on to work at Luton College of Higher Education where he worked until his retirement in 1984.

A very committed church goer, Tom has been involved in the Baptist Church all his life and is involved in many aspects of church activities including “Christian Endeavour”, the choir, a leader in charge of Life Boys (Junior Boys’ Brigade) for 23 years and has been a Baptist Lay Preacher since 1960.

Tom is interested in music, piano and organ and is still playing on Sundays both at Luton Central Baptist Church and other churches in the area. His other interests include letterpress printing, typing, and volunteering at the hospital.

When asked his secret to his long life, Tom said “I daren’t be ill because I’m busy playing in churches most Sundays, so I trust in the Lord and keep breathing”

Speaking after the visit, the Lord-Lieutenant said “It was a great pleasure to meet Mr Mower and to help him celebrate his 100th birthday.

"Mr Mower is a remarkable, well respected gentleman with strong values that he has passed through the generations. I wish him a very happy birthday”.