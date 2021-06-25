Three cheers for Luton sports heroes after conquering Longest Day Golf Challenge in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support

Jordan Emmett (left) and Peter Gale (right) are both PE teachers at Cardinal Newman Catholic School

Peter Gale, Adam Ryan, Jordan Emmett and Michael Savery took part in the Longest Day Golf Challenge to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support

It is hailed as the toughest challenge in golf and involved the quartet playing four rounds of golf (72 holes) and walking 20 miles at Redbourn Golf Course in St Albans all in just one day.

The men took on the challenge in memory of their loved ones who had suffered from cancer.

Peter Gale, a PE teacher and head of Year 8 at Cardinal Newman Catholic School in Luton, said: "Unfortunately my mother-in-law passed away two years ago. She battled cancer for five years and Macmillan really helped her and her husband, so I wanted to give a bit back and it felt great to do so by completing this challenge."

"The challenge went really well and was really enjoyable. I personally only lost 12 golf balls and I'm still friends with the other three so it was a success!"

The four friends successfully completed the challenge in 15 hours and 15 minutes. They started at 5.30am and finished the 72nd hole at 8.45pm.

So far they have raised £2,000 in a mixture of online and offline donations, and hope to continue to increase that total in the next few days.