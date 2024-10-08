Three Luton people make it on prestigious list of '100 Inspiring UK Muslims’
Aziz Foundation and Emerald Network created the list to celebrate the accomplishments of rising stars in British Muslim communities.
Cllr Alia Khan, 28, is a policy and public affairs professional in the housing sector. In her role, she meets with MPs to discuss more accessible homes for people with disabilities and presents evidence at hearings. Alia is a councillor for the Dallow ward as well as being a youth mentor, school governor and homelessness charity board member.
She said: “I feel incredibly shocked and humbled to feature in this list and I am so pleased that my hometown of Luton has been heavily featured.
"I’ve never felt comfortable with praise or recognition in this way and just hope that some of the work that I do betters the development of children and young people in our community and helps those in society who are disadvantaged through no fault of their own.”
Hannan Ali is a funding manager at City Bridge Foundation, who also serves as Deputy Lieutenant of Bedfordshire. He works on programmes including tackling exploitation, building inclusive services, and creating a greener environment.
The 31-year-old has volunteered for numerous charities and community projects in Luton, mentors young people and helps with small business management.
Hannan said: “I am delighted and honoured to be included in the list which celebrates future leaders within the British Muslim community. My thanks to both The Aziz Foundation and the Emerald Network who serve as fantastic platforms to showcase the best talent within British Muslim Communities, spanning a diverse range of sectors and professions.”
Chartered Financial Planner Anwar Hussain started his company, Blackstone Wealth Ltd, to give people independent financial advice on shariah compliant investments and pensions.
The 39-year-old said: “I am genuinely humbled to be considered alongside many remarkable individuals who are making significant positive change within British society. My own nomination for this award is in recognition of the challenges I’ve faced in launching Blackstone Wealth while juggling family, work and educational commitments.”
