Three men and a teenager arrested after county drugs raids in Luton uncover £2,000 cash and weapons

Around £2,000 cash was seized and a large knife recovered after a joint police operation to target a suspected county drugs line across Luton and Northamptonshire.

The early morning raids on Tuesday involved warrants at eight properties across both areas and resulted in the arrest of three men and a teenage boy on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

The teenage boy was also arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

A knife and cash was seized during the raid on Tuesday

Two vulnerable people were safeguarded, and several mobile phones and around £2,000 in cash were also seized by police.

Detective Inspector Tom Stean from Bedfordshire Police’s Boson guns and gangs team, which led the operation, said: “An operation like this requires commitment and courage - it is what we owe to our community and to those who remain victims in any callous, criminal county lines operation.

“Drug dealers cannot use children to ferry their drugs. It is important that we safeguard them from modern slavery and this life of violence and exploitation.

“This operation has been a great opportunity for both Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire forces to come together and tackle these crimes head on.

