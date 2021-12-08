Three men jailed at Luton Crown Court during domestic abuse crackdown

Mark Hannell

Three men have been jailed for domestic abuse during the During 16 Days of Action campaign as Bedfordshire Police continue to crackdown on perpetrators of violence against women and girls.

Mark Hannell, 27, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to three years at Luton Court on Friday (November 26) for threats to kill and breaching a non-molestation order.

Hannell had dated his ex-partner for several months, but after the relationship broke down he became jealous. On June 4, after ending the relationship, the victim received more than 50 missed calls on her phone and when they spoke he threatened to kill her.

James Kennet

With a genuine fear for her life, the victim reported his behaviour to the police, and after making the report the victim received a further 200 calls believed to be Hannell.

He threated to bring harm to her and her unborn child and left the victim fearing for her life.

The judge in the case, sentencing Hannell, said: “You could not accept that the relationship was over, you bombarded her with calls and messages which distressed her, then became threatening.

“You threatened her, her family and any man you got together with. She was pregnant at the time – you threatened to lock her in a cupboard and cut the baby out of her.”

Michai Rouski

Detective Constable Neil Chappel, from the force’s Emerald team, said: “Hannell’s controlling and aggressive behaviour left the victim genuinely fearing for her and her unborn child’s life, leaving her terrified to step foot in her own home.

“Everyone has the right to live free from fear and without the threat of violence. I hope Hannell’s sentence will allow the victim to move on with her life in a much brighter and happier place.

“The victim was brave in coming forward and reporting the threats to police, and we commend her for her support through the investigation. No-one should ever make you feel scared or threaten you, and if someone ever does then please report it us. We are here to help and give you support.”

In the same week, James Kennett, 32, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to four years and two months for actual bodily harm, assault by beating and burglary.

His ex-partner ended their relationship April and just days after the break up, Kennett gained entry to her property by smashing a window. When the victim and her daughter barricaded themselves in a bedroom, he punched through the door and assaulted her.

A third sentencing saw Michai Rouski, 43, of Dallow Road, Luton, sentenced to two years and nine months for five counts of common assault and one count of theft.

On September 7, he assaulted his ex-partner in a park near their home before following her back to the home address. Once inside the property, he threatened the victim with a knife, which led to her son calling the police.

As the 16 Days of Action campaign continues, Bedfordshire Police will be continuing to highlight the action police take to hold perpetrators of domestic abuse accountable. The force has a dedicated team, Emerald, which focuses on the investigation of domestic abuse.

Detective Chief Inspector Craig Laws, head of the Emerald team, added: “Domestic abuse and violence in any form is unacceptable, and we are committed to bringing perpetrators to justice. We have a dedicated team, with specialist officers who work tirelessly to secure justice for our victims.

“We also have dedicated partners who offer support to our victims, and help them to rebuild their lives.

“We know that people are living with abuse and in fear. Whether you are experiencing abuse yourself, or you are worried for someone you know, there is always help available. No one needs to suffer in silence, please get in touch. We will be ready whenever you are.”

Anyone can get in touch with the police on 101, and always call 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

To find out more information and advice about domestic abuse please visit our information pages.

Victims of domestic abuse can also contact Signpost for free and confidential support, whether the abuse has been reported or not.

Signpost’s experienced staff and volunteers know what emotions and challenges victims may be going through. They are specially trained to listen and give help and advice. Often just talking to someone, especially someone who is not family or a friend, can help victims, or those affected, make sense of what has happened and find a way to help cope and recover.

They can provide a safe, neutral place for victims to voice their fears, worries and emotions. Their emotional support is confidential and non-judgemental. They also work with a range of specialist organisations and community support groups and can make referrals to help victims on their journey.