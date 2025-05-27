Three overnight closures on A1081 during half-term week in Luton

Three overnight closures are in place on the A1081, where it meets the M1, during half-term week across Luton.

Moderate delays, which could last up to half an hour, are expected between 10pm on June 2 and 5am the following morning, at junctions 11 to 10 where it meets the M1 southbound.

This is because of a carriageway closure and diversion route for barrier fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

On the same road from 10pm on June 2 to 5am on June 4, there will be slight delays, of around ten minutes, where it meets the M1 in both directions at junctions 10 to 11, with a lane closure expected to be in place for barrier works.

A long-term overnight closure is also continuing on the same road from 10pm to 5am nightly through until July 18, with moderate delays expected where the A1081 meets the M1 southbound from junctions 10 to 14.

Carriageway and lane closures, plus narrow lanes and speed restrictions will be in place for construction improvements and upgrades on behalf of National Highways.

Finally, lane closures will be in place overnight on the M1 from 10pm on May 29 until 5am the following morning, southbound between junctions 10 and 11 for communications works on behalf of National Highways.

