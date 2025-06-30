We're back with the roundup of the scores from the Food Standards Agency.

Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 - and here's exactly what they mean.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

While the majority of food places have high scores, there are some who have been told to make improvements.

In Luton, Peking House; Peri Peri Grill House Stopsley Village and Cafe Italia were all handed one-star ratings – meaning they need to make major improvements.

So let’s have a look at the latest scores on the doors that have been handed out.

The Food Standards Authority rate placed where food is sold, supplied or consumed, like restaurants, pubs, cafes, food vans, takeaways, canteens and stalls.

In England, businesses do not have to display their rating at their premises but are encouraged to.