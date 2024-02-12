Retired couple Sue and Dave Hill who have been running the Thrift Shop since April.

Pop along to the Thrift Shop at Offley Hoo Farm complex and you’ll find a veritable treasure trove, an Aladdin’s Cave of unexpected delights - tucked away next to the plant section.

Sparkling crystal, beautiful bone china, bric-a-brac, books, children’s toys, home-made jams and pickles, jewellery and top class clothing for all shapes and sizes.

And when you check the prices, you’ll faint with disbelief and pleasure.

The Thrift Shop was opened in April by Sue and Dave Hill of Chiltern Green. All proceeds are split between the Brain Tumour Charity and World Horse Welfare.

Sue’s beloved father died of a brain tumour in 1983.

She says: “He played a huge part in my life and it was awful losing him that way.”

A lifelong horse-lover and former NHS worker, she started riding when she was three, and had a short stint as a jockey.

She’s a great admirer of World Horse Welfare whose mission is to treat every horse with respect, compassion and understanding. They do an incredible job with these beautiful animals,” she says.

After her son was born with cerebral palsy, Sue started raising money for Riding for the Disabled and Cancer Research.

She and Dave met at their local, the Bright Star in Peters Green, and have been together for more than two decades. Dave worked at Oecos insect monitoring and control equipment in Kimpton and does part-time leather repairs.

They founded Offley Hoo Farm Shops after leaving Luton Hoo, where the building they were in was under re-development.

Sue says: “Offley Hoo were so good to us and helped us get started again.”

They take most donations except furniture - they simply don’t have the room to display it - and are happy to pick up items if donors are unable to get to the shop.

They love their part-time work because as Sue explains: “We meet such lovely people and it’s wonderful being able to give the money we make to such worthwhile causes. They always respond with lovely letters and kind words.”