News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Tickets now on sale for Wrest Park light trail in Bedfordshire, proving it's not too early to think about Christmas

The event runs throughout December
By Clare Turner
Published 4th Sep 2023, 14:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 14:54 BST

Tickets are now up for grabs for a new Christmas lights trail within the grounds of Wrest Park in Silsoe.

I know what you’re thinking – Christmas? But, it’s never too early to get organised.

You can buy tickets from here

Tickets are now on sale for Christmas at Wrest ParkTickets are now on sale for Christmas at Wrest Park
Tickets are now on sale for Christmas at Wrest Park
Most Popular

According to Kilimanjaro Live and English Heritage, there’ll be surprises at every corner, with festive food, warming cocktails and picture-perfect moments.

Internationally renowned and award-winning creative director Katherine Jewkes will work alongside light art pioneers, Illumaphonium, to bring together a trail of spectacular illuminations and installations.

The lighting will complement the stunning grounds of Wrest Park, with the 18th century mansion gently lit; as well as installations which take into account the designs of the gardens.

Illumaphonium’s interactive installation, with a trail of 25 mirrored monoliths, will also take visitors through a maze of reflection and light.

Christmas at Wrest Park will run from December 1 through to January 1.

Related topics:TicketsEnglish Heritage