Tiny LEGO builders raise a smile as they 'start work' on damaged wall at Luton school

The headteacher of a primary school in Luton got some 'tiny builders' to start work on a damaged wall.

While quotes were gathered to fix the wall at the front of Southfield Primary School - that was damaged by the cold and wet weather - headteacher Sarah Pollard thought it might be a bit of fun to add the LEGO builders to the wall as so many people have commented on how sad it is looking.

She said: "Everyone recognises Southfield Primary School with it's big blue wall at the front of school but, unfortunately, the cold and wet weather over the winter months have left it looking a little worse for wear.

LEGO characters on the front wall at Southfield Primary School

"Some of the render has come away from the brick work and there are cracks appearing. This is going to cost money to fix and we are getting quotes from local companies to get it fixed.

"In the meantime, we thought we would have some fun with it and got some tiny builders to start the work."

