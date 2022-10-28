Luke Kitching who has won the prestigious title of Luton & District Irish Person of the Year 2022

A former Cardinal Newman pupil who volunteered tirelessly during lockdown has been named as Luton Irish Person of the Year 2022.

Luke Kitching, 28, of Marsh Road said he was honoured to have been recognised by his community.

Luton born and bred, the Stonegate Group accountant is a trustee and treasurer at Luton Irish Forum.

During the pandemic, he was part of LIF’s befriending service keeping in touch with many isolated members, as well as doing weekly food shops.

In addition he was part of an initiative that collected more than 8,000 items for the Luton Food Bank Christmas Appeal, NOAH Enterprise and two local schools.

Luke says what he loves most about volunteering is seeing the numerous people across the community who benefit from the various services offered.

When he’s not helping others, Luke is a keen Irish dancer who not only teaches the skill but has also taken part at World Championship level.

More than 200 people attended the award ceremony which was held at St Joseph’s Parish Centre.

They were founded 25 years ago by Johnnie Nolan who ran the now defunct Club Erin and are sponsored by Gerry Taylor Irish Butcher.

Much to Luke’s delight, entertainment was provided by Finbarr Conway School of Irish Dancing.

> Luton Irish Forum supports the Luton community by providing welfare advice in addition to social, cultural and volunteering opportunities, plus employment support.

