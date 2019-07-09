Toddington dancer entertains thousands with West End Kids at London Pride

A schoolgirl from Toddington will be entertaining tens of thousands of people across the country this summer as part of the West End Kids song and dance troupe.

Ella McCann, a Harlington Upper School pupil, is part of the 20-strong troupe that have already performed at the Chelsea Flower Show, Geronimo North Festival, Trafford Centre, RunFestRun, West End LIVE and London Pride.

Ella performing with West End Kids

The group of singers and dancers will also be performing at British Summertime Festival, Nickelodeon Centre, Lakeside, Camp Bestival, CarFest and the Epsom Downs Family Funday.

Ella had most looked forward to performing at West End LIVE, held on June 23.

The 16-year-old said: “It’s a hugely prestigious event where many of the top West End musicals perform showcases for over 30,000 people in Trafalgar Square.

“It’s such an honour to perform alongside such talented performers in front of so many people.”

West End Kids is an elite musical theatre song and dance troupe based in central London.

The company provides a unique programme of on the job training, combining intensive weekend rehearsals with a busy performance schedule.

Martin Williams, founder and artistic director of West End Kids, said: “Now in our 18th year, we are heading into our busiest summer ever.

“West End LIVE was a huge highlight. Add London Pride, Camp Bestival and British Summertime Festival to the mix and the young singers and dancers of West End Kids will get to perform for tens of thousands of people over the next few months, which is hugely exciting and a priceless experience for all of them.”

For more information about West End Kids and all the performances, visit www.westendkids.co.uk.